Musical 'La La Land' ties record with 14 Oscar nominations

Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) fall in love in 'La La Land.' (Photo: Dale Robinette)

Break out your tap shoes, everybody: La La Land is storming the Oscars.

The acclaimed Hollywood musical is singing pretty, tying All About Eve and Titanic for the most nominations ever — 14 total — at the 89th Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on ABC Feb. 26 (7 ET/4 PT).

La La Land, with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a pair of star-crossed lovers, is in the best picture field alongside art-house darling — and fellow Golden Globe winner — Moonlight, family drama Manchester by the Sea, sci-fi film Arrival, Western noir Hell or High Water, 1950s period piece Fences, globetrotting tale Lion, World War II tale Hacksaw Ridge and Space Race movie Hidden Figures.

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) is a favorite in this year's best actor category that also features Gosling, Denzel Washington (Fences), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic). Gosling's La La Land partner Stone leads a stacked best actress contingent and will compete against Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), who extends her historic nominations count to 20.

After being nominated twice before, Fences star Viola Davis will be shooting for her first Oscar in the best supporting actress category, which also includes Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Nicole Kidman (Lion). And the best supporting actor group showcases Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).

Mel Gibson is seemingly back in Oscars' good graces, earning a best director nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. Also in the category are Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea).

Of note: There won't be a third year of #OscarsSoWhite complaints. After being shut out in 2015 and 2016, all four major acting categories as well as best director have at least one person of color, and three best picture contenders — Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Fences — feature mostly black casts.

There were some surprises, as usual. Amy Adams (Arrival) was snubbed apparently for first-time nominee Ruth Negga (Loving). Mortensen got into the best actor mix, more than likely snubbing Sully star Tom Hanks. The Pixar animation studio, with Finding Dory, was noticeably absent from the animated feature field. And Shannon gets the supporting actor nod while co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who won a Globe for his performance, was left out.

