FULL LIST: 2018 RodeoHouston entertainers announced

HOUSTON - The wait is over for rodeo fans.

The entire concert lineup is out for the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and it includes some returning favorites and new faces.

R&B singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges will be at RodeoHouston for the first time, as will pop band OneRepublic.

There will be 15 country performances this year, including two by Garth Brooks to open the close the show.

Cody Johnson is also returning to the show for the second time and was there Thursday night in person to help the rodeo with the schedule debut.

"Listen to the lineup," Johnson said afterwards. "You look at these great artists that are going to be on there. I am going to be the underdog."

The Huntsville native wasn't on the original lineup last year but got asked to pinch hit after Old Dominion bowed out last minute.

"We've worked our entire lives to get here," Johnson said. "Now it's time to buckle down and go to work and make things happen. For us, the livestock shows, the exhibit halls, the carnivals, rodeo- -we came to Houston to see this. Huntsville is only an hour and half up the road."

Fans and rodeo officials mingled at NRG Stadium before and after the announcement.

"To end up with this lineup, we're just absolutely thrilled and throw in the new stage this is going to be an outstanding year," said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the show.

The old stage, by the way, was here for 31 years.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 on RodeoHouston's website.

FULL LINEUP

Tues., Feb. 27: Garth Brooks

Wed., Feb. 28: Little Big Town

Thurs., March 1: Blake Shelton

Fri., March 2: Leon Bridges

Sat., March 3: Kelsea Ballerini

Sun., March 4: Alessia Cara

Mon., March 5: Rascal Flatts

Tues., March 6: Jason Aldean

Wed., March 7: Thomas Rhett

Thurs., March 8: Luke Bryan

Fri., March 9: Chris Young

Sat., March 10: Cody Johnson

Sun., March 11: Calibre 50

Mon., March 12: Zac Brown Band

Tues., March 13: J Balvin

Wed., March 14: OneRepublic

Thurs., March 15: Keith Urban

Fri., March 16: Chris Stapleton

Sat., March 17: Brad Paisley

Sun., March 18: Garth Brooks

