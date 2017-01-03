News 8's Jason Wheeler talks about Preventing Sports Injuries

Each year, hundreds of thousands of young people participate in youth sports in the DFW area. And that inevitably leads to thousands of sport-related injuries. As a parent, you can help your child prevent many of the most common injuries suffered by young athletes.

The most common sports-related injuries are:

• Sprains (injury to ligaments and joints)

• Strains (injury to muscles)

• Stress fracture (caused by abnormal stress placed on , bones, )

• Tendonitis (caused by abnormal stress placed on tendons)

Remember that kids are not miniature adults. Young people’s bodies react to, adapt to and recover from physical activity differently than adults.

Stay hydrated. Especially in the Texas heat, staying hydrated can protect you from not only heat-related illnesses (heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke), but helps your body recover from activity and is at the heart of overall good health. Young athletes should begin hydrating before their activity and should take water breaks approximately every 15 minutes.

Use proper technique. Good technique applies to literally every sport and helps ensure that you are performing in a way that not only is most effective and efficient, but also ensures that you are performing a task the way your body was built to perform it. Whether it’s throwing motion, swimming stroke, biking posture or running form, the technique you use helps you perform great and stay healthy.

Get strong and flexible. Before you ever hit the field, having your body prepared for activity is an important way to prevent injury. Improving your strength gives your body a stronger platform on which to perform helps you perform more efficiently and helps protect and stabilize your joints as they move. A warm-up and cool-down period including active stretching and warm-up exercises should be included in every workout session.

Use the right gear. The equipment we put on is an important part of staying safe and healthy during sports activities. From helmets and pads in football to good shoes for runners, proper gear protects the body, helps with form and increases efficiency.

Avoid overuse and get rest. Practice is important to becoming the best we can be at a particular sport. However, joints and tendons can become damaged when they are subjected to repeated motion without adequate rest between activities. It’s important to work with your coaches and trainers to create a program that avoids over-use and to know when the early signs of over-use injuries are appearing.

Stop, say something and don’t rush back. Listen to your body. If you think something is wrong, if you think you are injured. Tell you coach, your trainer or your parents. And, after an injury, you should not return to play until your physician or trainer has told you that you are ready AND, even then, you should only return to play when you yourself feel ready.

For various local resources, treatment options and more tips, please visit www.childrens.com and enter, preventing sports injuries.

