Mike Leslie Talks about Anti-Bullying and Reassuring Kids

HOW TO SPOT AND STOP BULLYING
Strategies to help your child if they are a bully or are being bullied at school - from Children's Health.
Whether your child is being bullied or acting like a bully at school, these behaviors can affect their self-esteem, relationships, and mental health. Both types of bullying can have negative effects on your child’s mental health, leading to risky or self-destructive behaviors. If you recognize any of these signs in your child and identify bullying issues, it’s important to get assistance and to work with them to encourage positive behaviors and adaptive coping skills.
Signs of being bullied - Although these symptoms can have other causes, a child who is being bullied may demonstrate one or more of the following:
How to stop your child from being bullied - If you believe your child is being bullied, you should first speak to your child’s teachers and administrators. They may or may not be aware of the problem, but schools are increasingly working to address and stop bullying.
Signs of acting as a bully - On the other hand, your child may be acting as a bully if they show signs such as:
How to stop your child from bullying
· If you think your child is a bully, it’s time to bring in reinforcements. Work with your child’s teachers to develop a plan for what consequences your child will face at home and at school for bullying. Regular communication with your child’s teachers is essential to enable consistent enforcement of the behavioral plan, which is the most effective way to address bullying.
· It’s also a good idea to talk to your child about empathy and emotions. Ask your child how he or she would feel if someone did that to them. How did the other kid react, and how did that make them feel? Teach them to take others’ perspectives to understand how being bullied feels.
Professional counseling and therapy can also help both bullies and their victims. For more information on this and other health topics, please visit www.Childrens.com.
Source: Alice Ann Holland, Ph.D., ABPP a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist and the Research Director for the Neuropsychology Service at Children’s Health™.
