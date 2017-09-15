Family First @ Western Days

(Photo: Western Days)

THE OLD WEST COMES ALIVE!

Friday, Sept. 29th 5 pm - 11:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 30th 10 am - 11:30 pm

151 W. Church St. - Old Town Lewisville

ROUND UP THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS!

Check out the showcase parade, huge longhorn cattle drive and old time car

show. Enjoy live music concerts, special heritage performers, food fairway, dance

show. Enjoy live music concerts, special heritage performers, food fairway, dance

SATURDAY 11 am - 2 pm

Stop-by Family First community booth meet WFAA Anchor Cynthia Izaguirre, News 8

Meteorologist Greg Fields and pickup fun giveaways.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Download OR pickup tickets in advance for FREE ADMISSION BEFORE 7 PM

(After 7 pm, Admission is $10 with children 10 & younger free) (Photo: Weestern Days)

Complimentary shuttles leave every 15 minutes:

Lowe's-Kohl's-Staples: 1001 Valley Ridge Blvd.

DCTA Old Town Station: 617 E. Main Street

DCTA Hebron Station: 952 Lakeside Circle

Click Here for list of parking lot locations

Western Days ride share option:

Bubbl Frisco – Use Promo code WESTERN17 for discounted trips to the event

Two Bubbl stops:

-Near Church & Herod (Twisted Root)

-Gate 2 (Mill & Elm)

BRIEF OVERVIEW SCHEDULE (For complete event schedule see activity page)

FRIDAY

5 pm Longhorn Corral Roundup

5 pm - 11:30 pm

Food fairway

Western Market

Campfire Prairie Ladies

Art Exhibit

Kids Kounty*

Six different live music band concert performances

SATURDAY

10 am Longhorn Corral Roundup

10 am - 11:30 pm

Food fairway

Western Market Opens

Campfire Prairie Ladies

Kids Kounty*

Thirteen different live music concert band performances

10 am Car Show

11 am, 1:10 pm, 1:50 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm, 5:10 & 5:50 pm Dance Performances

11:30 am Parade Showcase

1:00 pm World Tamale Eating Championship

*Kids Kounty western rides wrist bands available

at event site for $12 & $8

SPECIAL THANKS:

City of Lewisville

Lewisville Visitor Information Center

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

Children’s Health

Good Neighbor Pharmacy

Dignity Memorial

