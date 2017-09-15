Family First @ Western Days

THE OLD WEST COMES ALIVE!
Friday, Sept. 29th 5 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday, Sept. 30th 10 am - 11:30 pm
151 W. Church St. - Old Town Lewisville
ROUND UP THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS!
Check out the showcase parade, huge longhorn cattle drive and old time car
show. Enjoy live music concerts, special heritage performers, food fairway, dance
groups plus festive marketplace and more! (see schedule overview below)
SATURDAY 11 am - 2 pm
Stop-by Family First community booth meet WFAA Anchor Cynthia Izaguirre, News 8
Meteorologist Greg Fields and pickup fun giveaways.
ALL AGES WELCOME!
Download OR pickup tickets in advance for FREE ADMISSION BEFORE 7 PM
(After 7 pm, Admission is $10 with children 10 & younger free)
Complimentary shuttles leave every 15 minutes:
Lowe's-Kohl's-Staples: 1001 Valley Ridge Blvd.
DCTA Old Town Station: 617 E. Main Street
DCTA Hebron Station: 952 Lakeside Circle
Click Here for list of parking lot locations
Western Days ride share option:
Bubbl Frisco – Use Promo code WESTERN17 for discounted trips to the event
Two Bubbl stops:
-Near Church & Herod (Twisted Root)
-Gate 2 (Mill & Elm)
BRIEF OVERVIEW SCHEDULE (For complete event schedule see activity page)
FRIDAY
5 pm Longhorn Corral Roundup
5 pm - 11:30 pm
Food fairway
Western Market
Campfire Prairie Ladies
Art Exhibit
Kids Kounty*
Six different live music band concert performances
SATURDAY
10 am Longhorn Corral Roundup
10 am - 11:30 pm
Food fairway
Western Market Opens
Campfire Prairie Ladies
Kids Kounty*
Thirteen different live music concert band performances
10 am Car Show
11 am, 1:10 pm, 1:50 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm, 5:10 & 5:50 pm Dance Performances
11:30 am Parade Showcase
1:00 pm World Tamale Eating Championship
*Kids Kounty western rides wrist bands available
at event site for $12 & $8
SPECIAL THANKS:
City of Lewisville
Lewisville Visitor Information Center
FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:
Children’s Health
Good Neighbor Pharmacy
Dignity Memorial
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs