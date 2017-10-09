Family First Day @ the Dallas Zoo

(Photo: The Dallas Zoo - Cathy Burkey)

Hippo Adventure Day!

Saturday, October 21st

9 am - 5 pm

9 am - 5 pm Checkout the new 3,000 pound neighbors at the Checkout the new 3,000 pound neighbors at the Simmons Hippo

Outpost in the award-winning African waterhole habitat featuring above ground

Experience the great Safari animals and open landscapes of the Giants of the

Savanna , explore fun escape settings and down home Farmyard inside the children's

zoo. See special critter training demonstrations and the latest zoo babies, feed the

giraffes, and get up close with your favorite four-legged friends or the flying Wings

of Wonder and more!

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Special One-Day Admission Price: $8.00 (age 3 & up)

Free (age 2 & under)

Location: 650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway - Dallas

10:30 am - 1:30 pm Stop by Family First booth and visit with WFAA News 8’s Brett Shipp, Rebecca Lopez and Demond Fernandez.

Parking: $8 or hop a ride on the DART Rail Red Line.

SPECIAL THANKS:

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

• Children's Health

• Good Neighbor Pharmacy

Dignity Memorial Dignity Memorial

