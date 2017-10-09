Family First Day @ the Dallas Zoo

Hippo Adventure Day!
Saturday, October 21st
9 am - 5 pm
The Dallas Zoo
9 am - 5 pm Checkout the new 3,000 pound neighbors at the Simmons Hippo
Outpost in the award-winning African waterhole habitat featuring above ground
and under water views.
Experience the great Safari animals and open landscapes of the Giants of the
Savanna, explore fun escape settings and down home Farmyard inside the children's
zoo. See special critter training demonstrations and the latest zoo babies, feed the
giraffes, and get up close with your favorite four-legged friends or the flying Wings
of Wonder and more!
ALL AGES WELCOME!
Special One-Day Admission Price: $8.00 (age 3 & up)
Free (age 2 & under)
Location: 650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway - Dallas
10:30 am - 1:30 pm Stop by Family First booth and visit with WFAA News 8’s Brett
Shipp, Rebecca Lopez and Demond Fernandez.
Parking: $8 or hop a ride on the DART Rail Red Line.
SPECIAL THANKS:
FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:
• Children's Health
• Good Neighbor Pharmacy
• Dignity Memorial
