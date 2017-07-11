Family First Day @ Hurricane Harbor

SPECIAL SUMMER SPLASH DAY!
Tuesday, July 25th
10:30 am - 7 pm
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
1800 E. Lamar Blvd. - Arlington
ENJOY WATER THRILLS GALORE!
Bring family and friends and cool down in the biggest water park in north Texas.
10:30 am - 7 pm
Hit the super slides, plunge into Typhoon Twister, explore Hook's Lagoon Treehouse,
play on Boogie Beach, relax in huge wading pool or coast the Lazy River and more.
SPECIAL JULY 25th HURRICANE HARBOR ONLY ADMISSION PRICE:
$15 per person (children age 2 & younger receive free admission)
ALL AGES WELCOME
DONATE & HAVE FUN MAKING A DIFFERENCE!
Come out, bring and donate new or gently used towels and or new packages of boys
and girls super hero underwear to help local families and meet the need.
2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Stop by Family First community area and visit with WFAA News 8 Weather
Arlington Fire Department and American Heart Association.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
For detailed map, click here.
To pre-view regular park policies, please check here for guidelines.
SPECIAL THANKS:
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
Mission Arlington
FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:
Children's Health
Good Neighbor Pharmacy
Dignity Memorial
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs