Family First Day @ Hurricane Harbor

(Photo: Six flags Hurricane Harbor)

SPECIAL SUMMER SPLASH DAY!

Tuesday, July 25th

10:30 am - 7 pm

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

1800 E. Lamar Blvd. - Arlington

ENJOY WATER THRILLS GALORE!

Bring family and friends and cool down in the biggest water park in north Texas.

Hit the super slides, plunge into Typhoon Twister, explore Hook's Lagoon Treehouse,

play on Boogie Beach, relax in huge wading pool or coast the Lazy River and more.

SPECIAL JULY 25th HURRICANE HARBOR ONLY ADMISSION PRICE:

$15 per person (children age 2 & younger receive free admission)

ALL AGES WELCOME

DONATE & HAVE FUN MAKING A DIFFERENCE!

Come out, bring and donate new or gently used towels and or new packages of boys

and girls super hero underwear to help local families and meet the need.

2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Stop by Family First community area and visit with WFAA News 8 Weather

Arlington Fire Department and American Heart Association.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

To pre-view regular park policies, please check here for guidelines.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Mission Arlington

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

Children's Health

Good Neighbor Pharmacy

Dignity Memorial

