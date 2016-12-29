WFAA
Family First Day @ Day 1 Dallas

WFAA 11:09 AM. CST December 29, 2016

SPECIAL FUN ADVENTURE DAY

Come Start the New Year Together! 

Sunday, January 1st
11 am - 7 pm
Experience the Joy - Most activities take place in doors                                  so families can play no matter the weather! 

11 am - 7 pm  Enjoy games, kid-friendly carnival rides, go sledding on hill made with real snow or try rock climbing and zip lining. Experience the circus, creative arts and magic, explore Lego world, dance to local band music, leap through bounce houses, test your golf skills, meet Star Wars characters and more!

ALL AGES WELCOME!

 

6 pm Fireworks Extravaganza

 

MORE DAY 1 DALLAS ACTIVITIES

  • Science Safari  
  • Petting Zoo featuring exotic animals  
  • STEM Activities
  • Robotics Creations
  • Critterman Fun Shows

Event proceeds benefit the Vogel Alcove - preparing homeless children to enter school at same level as their peers. 

 

11:00 am - 2:30 pm  Stop by Family First booth in Centennial Hall next to the Esplanade Fountain. Pickup fun giveaways and visit with News 8 correspondent Monica Hernandez and WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie

 

ADMISSION:  Adults $15, Children (4-12) $5      

                  Children (3 & younger) FREE

                  1121 1st Avenue, Fair Park - Dallas

                                   Centennial Hall & Automotive Building

                       (1/2 mile east of I-30 and 2nd Ave.)

FAMILIES CAN CATCH A DART RIDE TO MAIN ENTRANCE GATES

 

SPECIAL THANKS:

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

