Family First Day @ Day 1 Dallas

SPECIAL FUN ADVENTURE DAY

Come Start the New Year Together!

Sunday, January 1st

11 am - 7 pm

Experience the Joy - Most activities take place in doors so families can play no matter the weather!

11 am - 7 pm Enjoy games, kid-friendly carnival rides, go sledding on hill made with real snow or try rock climbing and zip lining. Experience the circus, creative arts and magic, explore Lego world, dance to local band music, leap through bounce houses, test your golf skills, meet Star Wars characters and more!

ALL AGES WELCOME!

6 pm Fireworks Extravaganza

MORE DAY 1 DALLAS ACTIVITIES

Science Safari

Petting Zoo featuring exotic animals

STEM Activities

Robotics Creations

Critterman Fun Shows

Event proceeds benefit the Vogel Alcove - preparing homeless children to enter school at same level as their peers.

11:00 am - 2:30 pm Stop by Family First booth in Centennial Hall next to the Esplanade Fountain. Pickup fun giveaways and visit with News 8 correspondent Monica Hernandez and WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie.

ADMISSION: Adults $15, Children (4-12) $5

Children (3 & younger) FREE

1121 1st Avenue, Fair Park - Dallas

Centennial Hall & Automotive Building

(1/2 mile east of I-30 and 2nd Ave.)

FAMILIES CAN CATCH A DART RIDE TO MAIN ENTRANCE GATES

SPECIAL THANKS: