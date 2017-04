Family First Day @ Changing Perspectives

Spring Block pARTy

Saturday, April 22nd

1 pm – 7 pm

Dallas Arts District

2403 Flora Street

COME CELEBRATE DALLAS ARTS MONTH AT CHANGING PERSPECTIVES Bring out the whole family - Bring out the whole family - “Changing Perspectives” is one block pARTy you don’t want to miss!

1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Enjoy live entertainment, music from ZHORA, dance improve with Bombshell Dance Project, tumbling demonstrations by ASI Gymnastics, Keep Dallas Beautifaux live mural painting and the special vertical dance performances of BANDALOOP

Explore handcrafted designs in the Makers and Artisans Faire, gourmet food trucks and painting in the street with Art Con.

ALL AGES WELCOME

Donate and have fun making a difference!

Stop-by Dallas Arts District booth to donate needed art supplies for Dallas ISD students. Bring crayons, markers, pencils, erasers, simple pencil sharpeners and sketchbooks; or pastels, acrylic paints and canvases to help student creativity continue to grow.

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

WFAA News 8 anchors Alisha Laventure and Visit Family First community area, meet Jason Wheeler plus pickup fun giveaways.

3:00 pm & 5:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Catch the amazing performances of BANDALOOP on the east side of the HALL Arts building above the HALL Texas Sculpture Walk. Click here for details on special up close seating.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Dallas Arts Month

HALL Arts

AT&T Performing Arts Center

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

Children’s Health

Good Neighbor Pharmacy

Dignity Memorial

