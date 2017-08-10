Encore Park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Austinites pay final respects to former Gov. White…Aug 10, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
Activists: Ingredient in Hopdoddy's ‘bleeding'…Aug. 9, 2017, 4:46 p.m.
-
First-time mom dies after common pregnancy symptom…Aug. 9, 2017, 10:52 p.m.