"Despacito" with Ernie and Rubby Duckie from Sesame Street

Photo: Sesame Street YouTube

If you've turned on the radio in the past few months, chances are you've heard the song, "Despacito."

After hearing it over and over again, you can't help but sing along. Now, you've got yet another reason to get the catchy tune stuck in your head.

Sesame Street has taken on a parody of Luis Fonsi's hit song.

You read that right...Sesame Street.

The music video titled "El Patito" (Spanish for rubber duckie) was posted on Sesame Street's YouTube page this week.

Comments on the video vary with some applauding Sesame Street for keeping up with the times and others saying things like, "this is so cringy" and "this is so ridiculous and so adorable at the same time."

Way to stay relevant Ernie and Rosita!

