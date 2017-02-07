Chris Perez finally watches ‘Selena' movie

Chris Perez Facebook (Photo: Facebook.com)

By now pretty much all Selena fans have seen the movie about her life, starring Jennifer Lopez.

However, one of the people closest to the late star is just seeing the tribute film for the first time.

Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, was flipping through the TV around 11 p.m. Monday when he saw the “Selena” movie playing on the Lifetime Channel.

Perez said in a Facebook post that this was the first time he saw the movie since the premiere where, he said, his eyes were closed most of the time.

Perez posted throughout the film about moments specific movie moments and how accurate they were.

He however was not able to finish the film when it came to the part depicting Selena’s death.

Perez did give a shout out to Jennifer Lopez for her impersonation of the late Tejano star.

