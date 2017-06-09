You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
WFAA 1:15 PM. CDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Chase ends in fiery crash; EB I-30…Jun. 9, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
PHOTOS: Police chase ends in crash at I-30 in ArlingtonJun. 9, 2017, 2:19 p.m.
-
Wet commute; rain should clear by afternoonJun. 9, 2017, 7:28 a.m.