Woman Delays Flight 5 Hours After Tossing Coins Into Engine for 'Luck'
A plane in one of China's largest airports was stalled for over five hours, costing thousands of dollars in inspections over a measly 1.7yuan, equivalent to about 25�. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WFAA 11:00 AM. CDT June 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Attorney General to join Dallas voter fraud investigationJun 28, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
Man shot on I-820 in third road rage shooting this weekJun 28, 2017, 5:46 a.m.
-
Trump's tweet on Amazon, Internet taxes confuses TwitterJun 28, 2017, 8:31 a.m.