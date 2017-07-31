Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WFAA 11:14 AM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Woman arrested for street racing with baby in carJul 31, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
Trade deadline for dummies: Why would you trade Yu Darvish?Jul 31, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
Compelling Careers: What it's like to be a Broadway dancerJul 31, 2017, 11:48 a.m.