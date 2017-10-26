We Might Have A Wine Shortage & the Internet Is Freaking Out
Grigio Girls, don't freak out, but you may want to stock up on wine. Production of the world's greatest beverage has fallen to its lowest point in 50 years. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WFAA 2:42 PM. CDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
$1.6M Benbrook home goes up in flamesOct 26, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
Trump declares public health emergency for opioidsOct 26, 2017, 5:06 a.m.
-
Iowa infant found rotting in swing; parents charged…Oct 26, 2017, 2:40 p.m.