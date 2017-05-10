This Device Literally Catches Purse Thieves Red Handed
The Handbag Dyetonator permanently marks purse thieves with a small GPS-enabled device activated by text message. TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) has the details on an invention so popular, there is a wait list to get one.
WFAA 9:37 AM. CDT May 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
House OKs bill allowing adoption agencies to reject…May 10, 2017, 6:48 a.m.
-
Fort Worth takes big step towards high-speed rail…May 10, 2017, 8:19 a.m.
-
1 killed, 1 injured in Grand Prairie crashMay 10, 2017, 6:56 a.m.