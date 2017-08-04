These Are The States With The 'Cleanest and Dirtiest' Hair

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Brothers arrested in DART train attackAug. 1, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
-
Thousands get free school supplies at Back to School FairAug. 4, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
Drunk driver arrested for man's death on I-20Aug. 4, 2017, 11:33 a.m.