The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks

We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.

WFAA 7:47 AM. CDT May 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories