The Best U.S. Cities to Live In to Get the Most for Your Money
If you're lucky enough to have a job where you could pick up and live just about anywhere, you might as well get the most for your money. Here are the cities where you can do that! Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WFAA 11:59 AM. CDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
ACL Fest offering refunds to those who don't wish to…Oct. 3, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
-
Dallas native escaped Las Vegas shooting as bullets…Oct. 2, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
TCU grad among injured in Vegas shootingOct. 3, 2017, 11:47 a.m.