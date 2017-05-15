New York City Hotel Imports Sand From the Hamptons So You Don't Have to Leave
Hotel execs at the Dream Downtown literally had sand imported from the Hamptons to pull off the ultimate beach theme on the pool deck so you can stay in the city. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WFAA 10:39 AM. CDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Move-in at Toyota will bring workers, traffic to Collin Co.May 15, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Senate committee to discuss texting while driving banMay 15, 2017, 6:29 a.m.
-
'WannaCry' ransomware attack: What we knowMay 15, 2017, 8:34 a.m.