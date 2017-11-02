Millennials Will Go Crazy For The Best Twist On Avocado On Toast
There's nothing more millennial than broadcasting yourself on social media, filling up with rage when your iCloud storage gets full and avocado on toast. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WFAA 11:02 AM. CDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Houston Astros win World SeriesNov. 1, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
Parker Co. man arrested for riding lawn mower while drunkNov. 2, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Republican tax plan caps mortgage and property tax…Nov. 2, 2017, 10:59 a.m.