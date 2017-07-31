Meet Maserati, Tesla's Newest Competitor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
AFD: Apartment fire intentionally set; 4 injuredJul 31, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
North Texas cities having 911 issuesJul 31, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
'Day of Action' demonstration planned for Fort Worth on SB 4Jul 30, 2017, 10:31 p.m.