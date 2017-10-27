Halloween Party Lets You Have Your Hedonism and Spiritual Healing at the Same Time
Good news for those attending the House of YES Halloween party at the Paper Factory Hotel in Long Island City, New York, they will be able to take a break from their debauchery with counseling! Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.
WFAA 11:55 AM. CDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near downtown DallasOct 27, 2017, 6:35 a.m.
-
New questions surround John Wiley Price's secret art…Oct 26, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
Sweater weather! Freeze Watch for DFW this weekendOct 26, 2017, 11:26 a.m.