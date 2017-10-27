Fashion Brand Balenciaga is Making 'Car Mat' Skirts Happen This Fall

Who would've thought car mats could be worn as a skirt? Oh, Balenciaga, of course! Check out what the designer brand introduced. Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the story.

WFAA 1:30 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

