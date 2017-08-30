Another Odd Trend This Year: Butt-Crack Jeans

Here's another trend we're just not understanding this year: jeans that actually show off your butt crack...what is the world coming to? Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the story.

WFAA 10:48 AM. CDT August 30, 2017

