#AintNoCinderella: Why Women in This Country Are Posting Midnight Selfies
A woman in India shared a story of how she was helped by police after being harassed by some men late at night. When a government official blamed her for being out late at night, women in India took up the hashtag #AintNoCinderella to prove a point. Keri
WFAA 8:09 AM. CDT August 10, 2017
