Amazing elephant puppets from 'Circus 1903'

See behind the scenes footage of the amazing puppets used in Dallas Summer Musicals' presentation of 'Circus 1903.' Showing now through June 4th at Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park. Visit dallassummermusicals.org for more info.

WFAA 12:38 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

