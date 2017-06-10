South Korean pianist wins the gold in Cliburn competition

Gold medalist Yekwon Sunwoo of South Korea raises the gold medal trophy on the last day of competition at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Saturday. (Ian McVea)

FORT WORTH -- After two and a half exhilarating, exhausting weeks of performances — 150 minutes of piano recitals, two concertos, and a piano quintet — Yekwon Sunwoo of South Korea was crowned the gold medal winner of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition on Saturday night at Bass Hall.

American Kenneth Broberg, 23, received the silver medal and and Daniel Hsu, 19, also of the U.S., received the bronze.

Sunwoo, 28, is the first South Korean to win the Cliburn. This year’s competition featured five pianists from the small Asian nation, out of the original 30 competitors. As the gold medal winner, Sunwoo receives a cash award of $50,000, three years of career management and performance attire from Neiman Marcus.

After he played Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening, Sunwoo called the performance “refreshing.”

As he spent the day waiting for the awards announcement, Sunwoo went to Sundance Square for lunch and ended up reliving his Friday night performance.

“I went out for lunch at Sundance Square actually right at the time my performance was being played [on the big screen] from last night,” Sunwoo said. “That was kind of strange to have lunch there and see yourself playing.”

Broberg, who also played his final concerto on Friday evening, had all day to wait for the results as well. “I spent a lot of time in bed watching TV,” Broberg said, adding he was watching cartoons to relax. Broberg will receive $25,000 as the second-place finisher. Hsu received the Steve De Groote Memorial Award for the best chamber music performance and the Beverly Taylor Smith Award for the best performance of a new work, the commissioned piece by juror Marc-Andre Hamelin. Hsu won a total of $26,000 in prize money, receiving $15,000 for third place, $6,000 for the chamber award and $5,000 for the new work award. Go here to keep reading this article. Prize winners at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Gold Medal ($50,000) - Yekwon Sunwoo Silver Medal ($25,000) - Kenneth Broberg Bronze Medal ($15,000) - Daniel Hsu Finalists ($10,000) - Rachel Cheung, Yuri Favorin, Georgy Tchaidze Audience Award ($2,500) - Rachel Cheung Steven De Groote Memorial Award for the Best Performance of Chamber Music ($6,000) - Daniel Hsu Beverley Taylor Smith Award for the Best Performance of a New Work ($5,000) - Daniel Hsu Jury Discretionary Awards ($4,000) - Dasol Kim, Leonardo Pierdomenico and Tony Yike Yang

