Main St. Arts Festival is here, and so are FW street closures

FORT WORTH -- Motorists should be aware of downtown street closures beginning Thursday as the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival gets underway.

Main Street from Second to Third streets and from Fifth to Ninth streets has been closed all week and will remain so until 6 a.m. Monday. The same goes for Ninth Street from Houston to Commerce streets.

On Thursday and Friday, Fifth Street will be closed from Houston to Commerce streets, except for 6-9 a.m. both days. Sixth and Seventh streets from Houston to Commerce will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

