Close 'Annie' talks about musical now underway in Fort Worth National tour of 'Annie' now on stage WFAA 1:21 PM. CST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 'Annie' is currently on stage at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. The star, joined by 'Sandy' the dog, talked with WFAA. (© 2017 WFAA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Little Elm Suspect Remembering Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker Avalanche buries hotel in Italy; 30 missing Theater Attack Folo Cafe in Azle in hot water after Facebook post on MLK RAW: Little Elm PD chief details shooting that killed officer Two shot by police near Fair Park Pension Explainer Who Is Detective Walker Victim in Target attack fractured skull More Stories Pres. Bush stable; Barbara Bush '1000 percent better' Jan 19, 2017, 11:47 a.m. Medical examiner: Loncar died of 'toxic effect of cocaine' Jan 19, 2017, 9:43 a.m. Son of WBAP personality Hal Jay dies in car wreck Jan 19, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs