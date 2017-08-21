‘American Idol' auditions announced for Alamo City

Season 1 judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and host Ryan Seacrest speak onstage during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all singers and stars, America’s favorite singing competition is bringing open call auditions to the Alamo City.

Long-time American Idol host Ryan Seacrest tweeted on Monday there will be four new stops on their cross-country audition tour for the upcoming season.

“By popular demand, 4 new open call cities have been added to the search for #thenextidol. Come see us!” Seacrest tweeted.

American Idol will officially be stopping in San Antonio on Sept. 4. The other three cities added were Houston on Sept. 2, Fargo, North Dakota on Sept. 6 and Rapid City, South Dakota on Sept. 10.

To register for the auditions, you can visit American Idol’s website. There, you will find guidelines and rules for the audition. At the moment, times and locations for the auditions have not been confirmed.

So loosen up your vocal cords because you could be the next American Idol!

After a 15 season run on FOX, American Idol will premiere this fall on ABC.

