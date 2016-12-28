Actor who played Chewbacca shares memories of Carrie Fisher

WISE COUNTY -- Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew is mourning the death of a person and princess he called a friend, Carrie Fisher.

"She was just brilliant, she really was," said Mayhew. "A sense of humor like nobody else."

Fisher died this morning at the age of 60 after suffering a massive heart attack just before Christmas. For 40 years, Mayhew worked onscreen with her, from the first Star Wars in 1977 to last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when Chewbacca and Princess Leia were reunited with an onscreen hug.

"That was probably the last screen embrace that we did," he said. "She brought her character back, and in the last one, she was an older person. Therefore, she was wiser."

In many ways, they grew up together. Mayhew said her spark never dimmed, and the movie princess was a friend to everyone. He last saw her in New York a few weeks ago.

"She was a person that was a true princess," he said.

He shared a photo taken at the wrap party for the first Star Wars film, Mayhew lifting Fisher into the air with a giant bottle of champagne.

Mayhew recalled Fisher couldn't get the massive bottle open, so he helped. And the whole crew joined in the fun.

"Someone said, 'The wookiee and the princess!' So I picked her up and held her up. That's how that photograph came about."

It's the end of a friendship that's spanned space and time, and a person and princess he won't forget.

"Wonderful person. I will remember her as a bottle of champagne, that took the top off," he said. "And that's the way it goes."

