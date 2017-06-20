LIST: 4th of July parades in DFW

American flag flying over Dallas (Getty Images)

As our country turns 241, many communities in North Texas will celebrate her birth and our freedom with celebrations. Here's a list of where you can catch a patriotic parade this Fourth of July:

Going since 1965, the parade is the longest running event in the city of Arlington. More than 75,000 spectators are expected each year to watch the two-hour parade. Myles Garrett has been named as the 2017 Grand Marshal. For more information and to see the parade route, go here.

Floats, costumes, local businesses, and community organizations take part in Irving's annual 4th of July parade at 9 a.m. in the city's Heritage District. A reception follows at 10 a.m. Go here to see the parade route.

The Plano Early Lions Club is honoring heroes with the annual Plano Lions Independence Day Parade this Fourth of July. The parade starts at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Plano ISD administration building. Go here for the parade route.

Celebrate Independence Day in Historic Downtown McKinney with family-friendly events all day. The hometown parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a classic car show and block party. Go here to see the parade route.

The communities of Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores come together to celebrate America's birth with all-day festivities, starting with a patriotic parade at 9 a.m. at Lake Dallas City Park. Go here to see the parade route.

The Children's Parade, part of Flower Mound's Independence Fest, will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road, featuring decorated strollers, wagons, trikes, and bikes. Family-friendly fun will continue all day during the festival.

Granbury does it big every year for Independence Day with a festival July 1-4. Go here to see the full schedule of events, which includes the hometown parade on July 4th that begins at 10 a.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV