2004: George Michael talks about 'warmth' of Dallas

Fans of pop superstar George Michael were stunned to hear news of the singer's death on Christmas Day. A quick YouTube search brings hundreds of music clips and interviews and there's one that might spark the interest of North Texans.



In a 2004 episode of 'Oprah', the subject of Dallas comes up. She asks him how people in Dallas can handle his accent.

To big laughs from the audience, Michael comes back: "I don't know, it's me handling theirs."



Fast-forward to around 29:30 in the clip to watch the part about Dallas.

On your phone? Click here to watch the clip.

Michael talks with Oprah about buying a house in Dallas and why he prefers Big D over New York and Los Angeles.



"Of the three places I kind of know in America, it's New York, L.A., obviously in my position and Dallas now, I'd say Dallas is probably the warmest of the three." said Michael.





Copyright 2016 WFAA