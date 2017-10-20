11 reasons why KFC is the best at Twitter

We know KFC can do chicken right, but they're pretty good at Twitter, too.
The fried chicken restaurant follows 11 accounts on Twitter, and it's a pretty interesting bunch.
Five accounts belong to each of The Spice Girls: Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham.
The other six are accounts of users with the first name Herb, including Green Bay Packers player Herb Waters and musician Herb Alpert.
In case you haven't figured this out yet, that's 11 "Herbs and Spices," in honor of KFC's secret fried chicken recipe.
On Thursday, Twitter user @edgette22 made the discovery.
.@KFC follows 11 people.— Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017
Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.
11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.
Naturally, everyone on Twitter is freaking out about this.
the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE.— Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017
"FINALLY" --KFC social media manager— Mrs. Carm (@Mrs_Carm) October 20, 2017
They must have a seasoned marketing person. 😉😉 #seewhatIdidthere— Adam Dzuricky (@thebatman012) October 20, 2017
Even Wendy's — with its own stellar Twitter reputation — got in on the action.
Just realized they weren't following back.— Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2017
Rude.
Good joke though.
