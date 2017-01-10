Todd Unger

Todd Unger is an Emmy-award winning journalist who joined WFAA in January of 2013.

During his tenure, Unger has covered everything from the downtown Dallas shootings of five police officers, to tornado outbreaks and flooding, to the shooting at Fort Hood, and the massive fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. He was one of the first reporters to arrive in West, and reported live on the immediate aftermath for the next 13 hours during WFAA's wall-to-wall coverage. His work is regularly recognized by the Texas AP Broadcasters Association, and he was part of WFAA's team coverage that won a regional Murrow for Best Newscast in 2014.

He previously worked at the ABC affiliate KOAT in Albuquerque, where he broke a number of high-profile investigations, including a series of shady land deals where taxpayers lost millions of dollars. He received an Emmy for a story on a major gun robbery at a historic New Mexico ranch, and his ongoing coverage of a funeral home operating without proper licensing-which prevented it from handing out death certificates-helped force a change in state law. During the 2012 election cycle, Unger served as KOAT's go-to political reporter, interviewing and covering the likes of Gov. Susana Martinez, Senators John McCain and John Kerry, and also President Barack Obama.

Earlier in his career, he anchored and reported in Omaha and also western Nebraska.

Todd grew up in the Pacific Northwest and graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

He serves on the board of the local Arlington YMCA, and was previously a board member on the Society of Professional Journalist's Fort Worth chapter, which covers all of North Texas. He is a past mentor with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Colorado, and the Omaha Public Schools TeamMates program.

