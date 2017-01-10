Tanya Eiserer

Tanya Eiserer is an award-winning criminal justice reporter who joined the staff of WFAA-TV in February 2014.

Eiserer previously worked for The Dallas Morning News where she covered the Dallas Police Department for more than a decade. She previously covered the police beat for papers in Abilene, Omaha and Fort Worth.

She is a tenacious reporter who has covered many recent high-profile North Texas stories, including the Kaufman County prosecutor slayings, the South Dallas serial rapist, the Saginaw child murder and a recent series of controversial Dallas police shootings.

Before that, she worked on a team that exposed DPD's flawed hiring practices which triggered the firing of several police officers.

Eiserer and other reporters also uncovered dozens of Dallas school district employees who had been hired even though they had serious criminal histories. The investigation resulted in dozens of firings, a state investigation and a state law that required fingerprinting of all school district employees.

In 2013, Eiserer won a Dallas Bar Association Stephen Philbin Award for her piece about a Dallas man who was accused of killing his girlfriend but went free because of the double-jeopardy standard.

Eiserer is a Texas native who grew up in the Galveston area. She graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism. She is married and has a two-year-old son.

Follow Tanya on Twitter

Copyright 2016 WFAA