Shannon Powell Hart was recruited by Good Morning Texas after working on WFAA's digital team and starting the show's "Tech Tuesday" segments. As an award-winning journalist, Shannon is excited to call Dallas and WFAA home.

Shannon's career spans more than 20 years with stops across the East Coast and West South Central. She has interviewed people with many different interesting stories including movie stars, activist and three U.S. Presidents.

WFAA-TV became Shannon's TV home in 2011 when she was brought in to serve behind the scenes on the station's digital team. There she helped reporters transition their broadcast skills to the web and into social media. Soon her on-air talents were put back into action when she joined the station's morning entertainment show "Good Morning Texas."

Prior to WFAA, Shannon was in Austin at KXAN, where she was a courts/crime reporter and anchor. She has worked for WAVY-TV in Virginia, WBFF in Baltimore, WYFF-TV in Greenville, SC, WSET in Lynchburg, VA, WJLA-TV in Washington, DC, and two stations in her home town of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Shannon is a native Arkansan with a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She paid her way through college by joining the Army and earning a scholarship from the South Little Rock Rotary Club.

Volunteering has been a large part of Shannon's professional and personal life. She volunteers in her church. She hosts numerous events for local chapters of the National Heart Association, the American Cancer Society and for breast cancer awareness campaigns and other non-profits. Her work with Junior Leagues in Greenville, SC, Norfolk-Virginia Beach, Austin and Dallas has allowed her to serve the community.

Her spare time is spent cross-stitching, card making, sewing, working out, and spending time with her husband. She says she is married to a witty, hard working New Yorker who is the love of her life.

