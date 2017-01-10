Sebastian Robertson

Sebastian joined WFAA Channel 8 in September of 2013. He comes to Dallas from Austin, where he spent two years as a general assignment reporter for the local Time Warner Cable Station.
While in Austin, he covered many national stories, from the presidential run of Texas Gov. Rick Perry to the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas.
Sebastian graduated with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Studies from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Shortly after he was hired by the CBS affiliate, KTVL, in Medford, Oregon.
Sebastian was born in Lima, Peru, but was raised in Seattle, Washington. He is an avid still photographer. Be sure to look for his shots on social media.
Facebook and Twitter and Instagram
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs