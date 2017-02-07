Sean Giggy - WFAA

Sean joined News 8 in January 2017 as a feature reporter for News 8 Daybreak. He comes to Dallas after four years as a sports anchor and reporter at KWTX in Waco.

During his time in Waco, Sean covered Baylor athletics, including the sexual assault scandal in which several football staff members lost their jobs. He was also the producer and co-host for KWTX’s “Baylor Gameday, ” an Emmy award winning, live pregame show that was simulcast on Fox Sports Networks throughout the country. He was heavily involved in the station’s high school sports coverage.

His work has been honored with an Edward R. Murrow award, a regional Emmy, national Telly awards and several Texas Associated Press awards.

Prior to Waco, Sean worked at WAOW, the ABC affiliate in Wausau, Wis. and also spent two years working for The Herald-Press newspaper in Huntington, IN.

Sean was born and raised in Indiana and, as a proud Hoosier, loves to play basketball any time he can. He also sings and bakes in his free time and loves meeting viewers. If you see Sean out and about, he encourages you to say hi! Or to email him with any inspiring stories in your community.

