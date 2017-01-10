Rebecca Lopez

Rebecca Lopez is the senior crime and justice reporter for WFAA. She joined the station in April of 1998.

She has covered the Dallas Police Department since 2003. Over the years she has broken some of the biggest stories at the Dallas Police Department including the day DPD headquarters came under attack by suspect James Boulware. Rebecca has also covered multiple national stories including the Oklahoma City bombing, the siege at the Branch Davidian Compound in Waco, the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster and most recently the ambush of 5 officers in downtown Dallas.

Rebecca has won numerous awards including 3 Emmy Awards, Associated Press Awards, and in 2014 she was among a team of reporters who won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for their coverage and focus on domestic violence. She also received a National Award from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in 2002 for a story she did on children living in drug infested homes.

Rebecca is also involved in the community. She sits on the board of directors of the Family Place which is the largest domestic violence shelter in North Texas. She is on the host committee for Pat and Emmitt Smith’s Celebrity Golf Tournament. In 2015 she received Epitome Magazine’s Media Mogul award and in 2014 she was named one of the top 25 women in Dallas by the Female Success Factor.

Some of her most memorable interviews includ Oprah Winfrey, Bill Cosby, Bishop T D Jakes, Tom Landry, and Lebron James.

Rebecca is an avid sports fan having grown up in Odessa, Texas where football is king. The book Friday Night Lights was based on her high school, Odessa Permian. She is die hard Cowboys, Rangers, Stars and Dallas Mavericks fan. Some of her favorite assignments have been covering sporting events including the Mavs in the NBA Finals, the Rangers in 2 World Series, The Stars the year they won the Stanley Cup and numerous Cowboys games.

Rebecca says she is blessed to be doing what she loves to do since graduating from the University of North Texas in 1988.

She has worked in several markets including Odessa, Corpus Christi, Austin, and Phoenix. Her dream in college was to work at WFAA. So, she believes that dreams do come true.

But, Rebecca says her greatest achievement has been raising her son, Jacob. The two of them love traveling, attending sporting events and hanging out with family and friends.

Follow Rebecca on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2016 WFAA