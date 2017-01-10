Philip Townsend

Philip is an Emmy Award-winning multi-media journalist covering Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the surrounding areas.

He joined WFAA in 2014 after four years at WVEC, the ABC affiliate in Hampton Roads, Virginia. During his time there, Philip served as one of the area's top transportation reporters in a region where infrastructure issues often lead the newscast. He spent three years following a highly-controversial, multi-billion-dollar tunnel project and the costly tolls imposed on drivers. His reports held lawmakers accountable, while giving a voice to thousands of frustrated taxpayers.

Before his time at WVEC, Philip spent two-and-a-half years as a reporter at WHSV, also an ABC affiliate, in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Philip prides himself on bringing stories to life through visual storytelling. He not only reports the news, but he also operates his own camera and edits his own video in the field.

Philip has a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies and Political Science from Longwood University in Virginia.

He was born and raised on the East Coast, near the beach in Norfolk, Virginia. While he misses the ocean, Philip and his wife, Lauren, love their new home in Texas, and you will often find them dining out at the many amazing restaurants in the area. Philip always has time for sports, especially tennis and volleyball, and he's also an active triathlete. He and his wife have a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever named Keeper.

