Paige McCoy Smith is a television host, radio personality and professional speaker who has entertained and educated audiences with content that is informative, compelling and fun. She currently serves as an on-air personality for Good Morning Texas and enjoys the daily antics that accompany live television.

A Dallas native, Paige McCoy Smith received a Communications Degree from the University of Colorado. She began her career in Sports Marketing, coordinating endorsements for professional athletes. After returning to Texas, Paige received her Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University. For nine years, Paige served as the Vice President of Communications and Spokesperson for the Gladney Center for Adoption.

Paige is married and has three children. Colt, age 14, Luke age 9, and little Victoria, age 3 (whom they adopted from Colombia).

