Commonly known as “Sergeant Nick,” Nick Bristow joined the WFAA Daybreak team as a traffic reporter in August 2014.

In 1984, Nick started his career in Law Enforcement as a Security Policeman in the United States Air Force, where he served in both the United States and Republic of Korea. In 1993, he joined the DeSoto Police Department, where he’s held a variety of positions that include service as a field training officer, motorcycle officer, undercover narcotics detective, public information officer and crisis negotiator.

Currently a police supervisor at the DeSoto Police Department, he holds a Master Peace Officer Certification.

Nicks public speaking career began in1988 as an instructor in the United States Air Force. He’s also worked as an adjunct instructor at Cedar Valley College and a master of ceremonies at numerous city and police events. This led to a brief but colorful stint as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Nick attended the Community College of the Air Force and Dallas Baptist University.

Born and raised in Sherrard, Illinois, where his parents still reside, Nick now lives in Midlothian with his wife, Kimberly, and their twin teenage sons. He enjoys outdoor activities, spending time with love ones and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

