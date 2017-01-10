Monica Hernandez

Monica Hernandez joined News 8 Daybreak in October of 2014 and is thrilled to live and work in North Texas. She is up before sunrise most mornings, ready to report live from the field.

Before moving to North Texas, Monica spent four years as a reporter and fill-in anchor for WWL-TV, News 8's sister station in New Orleans. While there, she covered stories ranging from the blackout at the Super Bowl to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Isaac.

She also earned an AP award for her breaking news coverage of a school evacuation during a search for a gunman. One of her most prized awards comes from a victim's rights organization, for her sensitive coverage of local crime.

Before moving to New Orleans, Monica spent nearly three years as a reporter and fill-in anchor for WLBT, the NBC affiliate in Jackson, MS.

Originally from San Diego, Monica traded in her flip-flops for snow boots to attend the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. She spent a semester abroad in Madrid, Spain.

Monica welcomes your story ideas. Drop her a line anytime at mhernandez@wfaa.com

