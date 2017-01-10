Marie Saavedra is News 8's weekend evening anchor and you'll catch her reporting for the 10 p.m. newscast during the week.

Born and raised in Chicago, Marie moved south for college to the Missouri School of Journalism. While finishing her degree, she anchored and reported for the University-owned NBC affiliate, KOMU.

After graduation, she joined KYTV, the NBC affiliate in Springfield, Mo. as a reporter and 5 p.m. anchor. During her time in the Ozarks, she covered the EF-5 tornado that hit nearby Joplin, Mo. Marie won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her reports on a veteran who committed suicide after his case was mishandled at a regional VA hospital.

From there, she headed west to Phoenix to report and anchor weekends for independent station KTVK. She covered a range of stories including immigration, dust storms, and the tragic loss of 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew on Yarnell Hill.

Marie joined News 8 as a general assignment reporter in August of 2013. During her time at WFAA, she's earned a Lone Star Emmy award for a story about Dallas' Turtle Creek Chorale and its work to combat AIDS in the community. She also was recognized by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her piece the day after the December 26th, 2015 tornado killed 13 people in North Texas.

Marie loves the arts, good food and has a passion for supporting the special needs community. She's always looking to share stories of importance and inspiration, so she welcomes your emails, tweets and messages!

