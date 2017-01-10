Marcus Moore

Marcus joined News 8 in January 2012 as a reporter in the Fort Worth Bureau. He is fluent in Spanish and also speaks Russian.

Before coming to DFW, Marcus spent six years at KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri where he served as a fill-in anchor and reporter. In 2011, Marcus traveled to the Atacama Desert of Northern Chile and broadcast live reports on the dramatic rescue of 33 trapped miners in Copiapo, Chile. He earned an Emmy award for his coverage of an April tornado that tore through parts of Kansas.

Prior to Kansas City, Marcus was the weekend anchor and a weekday reporter at WAPT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi. In 2005, he broadcast live reports from the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the City of Biloxi. His work helped his station earn a regional Emmy for its coverage of the devastating storm.

Marcus attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. While studying Spanish, he worked at KOMU-TV, serving as a reporter, anchoring morning cut-ins, and hosting a weekly automotive segment called KOMU's Car Guy. He started his career at KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station, Texas at the age of 16. His "foot in the door" came with an opportunity to be a studio-camera operator. By age 18, he was reporting weekend news at the station. Few people know this, but Marcus discovered his passion for journalism as a 5th-grader and has pursued his dream ever since.

Marcus is a bonafide car enthusiast and when he's not covering news, he spends his time racing cars and karts at various racetracks worldwide. One of his goals includes competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hour Race at Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

He has traveled extensively throughout Central and South America, and Europe. Marcus has also studied Russian language at various colleges, including the prestigious Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia.

Marcus hopes to encourage young people to dream BIG and work hard to achieve their goals. He says he is blessed to have a challenging job that he truly enjoys.

