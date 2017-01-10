Lauren Zakalik (Photo: WFAA)

Lauren joined the WFAA team in January 2014 and is thrilled to bring you the news from Fort Worth, Tarrant County and beyond.

The award-winning journalist came to News 8 after more than three years as the lead investigative reporter for the ABC affiliate (KOAT-TV) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While there, Lauren uncovered a massive financial blunder by a state agency in which retirees received checks for money that wasn't theirs. Her work on that story led to legal action.

She started her career at WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan. While there, Lauren was honored as her region's top reporter by both the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press.

Lauren has also won two Lone Star EMMY awards since coming to WFAA for her work on health and historical stories.

Lauren's a proud graduate of the University of Michigan (Go Blue!) and has a masters degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She loves international travel & culture, learning new languages, college sports, staying active and cooking.

Lauren is excited to get to know the people of North Texas. If you have a story you'd like her to tell, please e-mail her at lzakalik@wfaa.com.

Follow Lauren on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WFAA