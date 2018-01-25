Kyle Roberts

Kyle joined the News 8 Weather Team in December of 2016, and is excited to be back home in North Texas!



Born and raised in Plano, Kyle spent his K-12 years at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison. From an early age, he always knew he wanted to be a meteorologist, and most people that have known him since he was little remember him talking about that dream during his elementary years.



With his weather passion in mind, he attended Texas A&M and graduated with a degree in meteorology. During his senior year, he got a taste of WFAA by interning in the weather department, and knew he always wanted to come back to this station.



Before returning to WFAA as a full-time meteorologist, he has worked for stations in Tyler, Texas and most recently Oklahoma City.



Kyle holds a Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association, and is excited about forecasting the crazy North Texas weather for his family, friends, neighbors, and all of his fellow North Texans.



During his free time, Kyle enjoys being outdoors and watching sports. You’ll find him watching Cowboys, Rangers, Stars, or Mavs games if he’s not working, the weather isn’t crazy, or doesn’t have to get to be early to be up for the morning show.

Follow Kyle on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KyleRobertsWeather

Follow Kyle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KyleWeather



